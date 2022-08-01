New software to be deployed for business registration in 2023 – Registrar of Companies

Jemima Oware is the Registrar General

Business owners will be able to register their businesses online in a year’s time according to the registrar of companies, Jemima Oware.

According to her, this will help to erode the activities of third-party operators also known as “Goro Boys” who register businesses for others at extra charges.



She was speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by Veritas International, on the theme, “Doing Business in Ghana: A Legal Perspective”, Mrs. Oware intimated that the software to be deployed will make the registration of businesses less cumbersome.



“Through the World Bank’s funding, we are coming up with completely new software, hopefully within a year. This should be deployed and it is going to be online.”



“It will be digital; you key in everything online. Wherever you are, you get your output and then you move on. If you want us to give you a certificate, you pay more for that”, she noted.

“It’s going to be such that when you go in with your hard copy documents, we’ll charge you more”, she added.



Lamenting the unwillingness of Ghanaians to register their businesses, the Registrar indicated that the software will be created in a way that will be user-friendly.



“I don’t know why Ghanaians don’t always want to do things themselves. We always want somebody to do it and they’ll rip you off. Business registration is just ¢60. They will pay somebody ¢300 to register online for them a business,” she added.



SSD/FNOQ