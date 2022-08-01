0
Menu
Business

New software to be deployed for business registration in 2023 – Registrar of Companies

Registrar Of Companies, Jemima M. Oware.png Jemima Oware is the Registrar General

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business owners will be able to register their businesses online in a year’s time according to the registrar of companies, Jemima Oware.

According to her, this will help to erode the activities of third-party operators also known as “Goro Boys” who register businesses for others at extra charges.

She was speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by Veritas International, on the theme, “Doing Business in Ghana: A Legal Perspective”, Mrs. Oware intimated that the software to be deployed will make the registration of businesses less cumbersome.

“Through the World Bank’s funding, we are coming up with completely new software, hopefully within a year. This should be deployed and it is going to be online.”

“It will be digital; you key in everything online. Wherever you are, you get your output and then you move on. If you want us to give you a certificate, you pay more for that”, she noted.

“It’s going to be such that when you go in with your hard copy documents, we’ll charge you more”, she added.

Lamenting the unwillingness of Ghanaians to register their businesses, the Registrar indicated that the software will be created in a way that will be user-friendly.

“I don’t know why Ghanaians don’t always want to do things themselves. We always want somebody to do it and they’ll rip you off. Business registration is just ¢60. They will pay somebody ¢300 to register online for them a business,” she added.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: