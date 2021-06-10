New system launched to curb Mobile Money fraud

Linda Otoo

In response to the growing menace of mistrust and scams within the online commerce space, a new Mobile Money escrow service called Move Secure by Nsano has been launched to facilitate safe and secure transactions on Mobile Money.

The service operates by “holding money in trust till both vendor and buyer” confirm their satisfaction with a transaction, says Ms. Linda Otoo, Country Manager for Nsano.



According to her, this is a much-needed solution to “restore the declining levels of trust between online buyers and vendors” resulting from increased cases of scam.



For buyers, Move Secure ensures that even though you have initiated payment for a service, “you can get your money back seamlessly” in the event of an attempted scam or if the wrong/inferior order is delivered.



She adds, it also shows a commitment to your vendor to prioritize your order.

For vendors, the service shows a payment has been made before you make a delivery, eliminating the potential of wasting time or money to transport orders to customers who don’t show up.



Both parties can raise disputes within the Move App or via the USSD code (7188#) in an event where one party is dissatisfied with the exchange.



“We believe in using technology to solve everyday problems. With the increasing rate of mistrust in online payments and trade, we came up with this escrow service on Mobile Money to give both buyers and sellers comfort in the exchange process. This we believe will also eliminate fraud and scams in online commerce for our Move Secure users.” Ms. Linda Otoo, Country Manager for Nsano commented about the service.