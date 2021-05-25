Newmont Ghana, Junior Achievement partner in New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp webinar

Newmont JA Ghana recently held the third edition of the New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp

Source: Newmont Ghana

Despite recent efforts to improve diversity and inclusion in the mining industry, female representation remains a challenge.

To bridge this gap, Newmont Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 with Junior Achievement (JA) Ghana to promote the pursuit of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects and careers among young girls through the New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp.



Newmont and JA Ghana recently held the third edition of the Leadership Camp, which aims at building the leadership skills of young females and providing insight on the various career options in mining. Ultimately, the programme seeks to foster a more diverse talent pipeline in the mining industry.



The two-day virtual event hosted 50 girls from various high schools across Ghana, including Wesley Girls’ High School, Aburi Girls’ Senior High School, Holy Child Senior High School, Acherensua Senior High School, Achimota School, Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School, St. Francis of Assisi Girls’ Senior High School, Accra Girls’ Senior High School, Yamfo Anglican Senior High School and St. Roses Senior High School.



Speakers at the webinar included Newmont Africa’s Regional Vice-President for Sustainability and External Relations Adiki O. Ayitevie, Beatrice Opoku-Asare, Director – Talent Management, Inclusion and Diversity at Newmont Corporation, Prof. Elsie Kaufmann, Associate Professor at the University of Ghana and Quizmistress for the National Science and Maths Quiz, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Hollard Ghana’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, and Juliet Akamboe, Standard Bank Group’s Head of Mining and Metals, West Africa.



Other Newmont Ghana employees from various units also engaged the girls on leadership and career development topics.

Speaking about her experience as a participant of the initiative, final year Geological Engineering student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Rebecca Ohemeng Appiah said, “The camp has been life-changing for me, as it has broadened my perspective on leadership, helped me appreciate practical industry insights and given me a sense of belonging. I have found a community of experts and peers ready to help me achieve my career goals in the STEM field.”



“The exposure I have gained from this learning experience has empowered me personally and professionally by reminding me of my potential. It has fueled my aspirations to become a globally recognized engineer,” she added.



The New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under Newmont Ghana’s Tertiary and Secondary Skills Enhancement Programme (T-SSEP). The skills and career development workshop aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which seek to promote gender equality (SDG 5), create decent work and economic growth (SDG 8) and forge partnerships that contribute to achieving these goals (SDG 17) in the country.



Newmont Ghana believes that by empowering young women and encouraging STEM careers, such initiatives can play a critical role in accelerating gender parity in the mining industry.