Newmont Ghana’s Akyem mine supports New Abirem Government Hospital with GHC 360,000 in COVID-19 supplies

Newmont Ghana’s Akyem Mine has donated GHC 360,000 worth of medical supplies to the New Abirem Government Hospital to further support COVID-19 relief efforts in the mine’s host communities.

The donation included Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hospital equipment and consumables. The items included 270 boxes of assorted gloves, 100 coveralls, 100 packets of disposable gowns, 20 gumboots, 140 boxes of surgical and N95 nose masks, 150 pieces of rebreather face masks, 30 bottles of disinfectant, 1 automatic external defibrillator, 3 nebulizers, 6 oxygen cylinders, 6 oxygen concentrators, 20 oxygen flow meters, 2 laryngoscopes, 50 endotracheal tubes, 10 portable patient monitors, 5 portable pulse oximeters, 5 portable suction machines, 10 hospital beds, 10 bedside cabinets, a washing machine and dryer, 5 televisions, 5 table top fridges, among other items.



At a ceremony to present the items, the General Manager of Newmont Ghana’s Akyem Mine, Joshua Mortoti, stated that in line with its values, the company was committed to strengthening the healthcare system in the mine’s host communities to sustain the fight against the viral disease.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed our lives. As time goes on, it has become clear that we have a long road ahead of us with this deadly virus,” Mr. Mortoti said. “To overcome this pandemic, it is important to build strong healthcare systems that can support the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.”



He stated that Newmont had established a $20 million Global Community Support Fund towards COVID-19 management efforts in all its jurisdictions around the world. This donation was sponsored from the Akyem Mine’s allocation of the fund.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the New Abirem Government Hospital, the Birim North District Health Director, Mr. Thomas Azurago acknowledged Newmont Ghana’s consistent support for the facility.

“As the major health delivery center for the District, the widespread nature of the pandemic has put a significant strain on this facility. Through Newmont’s continued support, we are better equipped to manage the pandemic and its effects on our people.”



This is the second donation the Akyem Mine has presented to the New Abirem Government Hospital in recent months to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the District. In May, the company donated medical supplies worth GHC 110,000, as well as materials for the construction of an isolation unit to the hospital.



Commending Newmont Ghana’s efforts, Obrempong Akwasi Amo Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Abirem, stated, “This gesture is a symbol of Newmont’s longstanding partnership with its communities.



We are grateful for your support and for standing by us in these difficult times.”



Newmont Ghana’s donation complements its previous contributions to the national and District fight against COVID-19.

In April, the company donated a $100,000 support package towards Ghana’s public health efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19 in the country. As part of this, Newmont Ghana donated $20,000 towards the Birim North District Assembly’s relief efforts.



The company also donated GHC 56,000 worth of medical supplies to the Birim Central Municipal Health Directorate and sponsored a 12-week radio education programme to increase sensitization in its communities.



In July, the company signed a GHC 3 million Memorandum of Understanding with KCCR to procure equipment and set up two testing laboratories in its host communities.



The company said that it hopes these efforts will significantly help prevent the spread and manage the impacts of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Source: Newmont Ghana

