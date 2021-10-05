Newmont’s Q3-2021 financial report out on October 28

Newmont is the only gold producer listed on the S&P 500 Index

Newmont Corporation has announced that it will report third-quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day.

The earnings call will also be carried on the company’s website.



The third quarter 2021 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021, on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website, www.newmont.com, Newmont said in a statement.



Additionally, the company said the conference call will be archived for a limited time on its website.



Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead.

The company said its “world-class” portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in “favourable” mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa.



Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.