Next NDC government will fix the economy in 2 years – Dr Duffuor

Kwabena Duffuor23112312213123 Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A presidential aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has said he will rescue the economy from crisis when voted into power.

He stated that it would take him only two years to fix the broken economy as he has the needed requisite skills.

“When we were leaving office; the total public debt was GHC35 billion. Now it is over GHC600bn. When we left, the Cedi, 1.8 could buy a dollar. Now it is how much? When we left, inflation was about 8.4 per cent. We will be able to build all this back. Our government from 2025 will bring the economy back within two years,” he said.

According to the former finance minister, “the first year will be the restoration; the second year will be complete recovery.”

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and owner of the defunct uniBank said he was optimistic Ghana will soar again with the National Democratic Congress in office in 2025.

Dr Duffuor made the remarks when some Ashanti Regional Women Executives of the NDC presented his nomination forms to him at his Ahotor Project Office in Accra on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

