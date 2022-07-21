0
Menu
Business

Next on BizTech: The female University graduate who became a shoemaker

Video Archive
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and jobs were lost, many young people had to find alternative ways to make a living.

One of such people was Araba Quagraine a graduate from the University of Ghana who could not find a decent job after being laid off.

Taking her turn on GhanaWeb TV BizTech, Araba shared her journey of venturing into shoemaking - a trade which has become profitable and earns her some fulfilment.

Araba explained that although she had no prior knowledge of making shoes, her determination and desire to make ends meet forced her to learn the trade on her own.

She currently provides various types of shoes and slippers for a wide range of customers.

The full interviews air on Friday, July 22 on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the promo below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
'I'll go hard on gov't, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ Nat'l Security at KIA
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Related Articles: