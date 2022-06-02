Next on BizTech: Using voice recognition technology to translate local dialects

The infusion of voice recognition in our daily use of technology has come to stay.

For those looking forward to learning a local dialect or understanding the language of other cultures, a team has created something unique that seeks to help you achieve that goal all through a mobile app.



Coming up on this edition of BizTech, we get an insight into the technology that helps you learn a local dialect such as; Twi, Ga, Ewe, or Yoruba. The technology also translates your voice to text and more.



Founder and Director of Research for Natural Language Processing (NLP) Ghana, Dr. Paul Azunre takes his turn on BizTech this Friday, June 3 to share the rationale behind developing the Khaya app.



The full interview airs on June 3, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.

