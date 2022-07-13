Nigeria’s Lottery boss confers with Ghanaian colleague, Awuku

Director-General of the NLRC of Nigeria, Lanre Gbajabiamila and Samuel Awuku

The Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, (NLRC) of Nigeria, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila with his Management team has paid a courtesy call on the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, and the Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The call was to enable authorities of the Nigerian National Lottery Regulatory Commission to learn more about Ghana’s games ahead of its launch of the 6/49 Game.



Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila noted that the visit is to share ideas, strengthen the already existing partnership with their Ghanaian counterparts, and create opportunities for mutual benefits for both organizations.



The Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku congratulated his counterpart of the NLRC for the initiative to launch their national game and pledged to give him the maximum support needed. He urged them to conduct the games with integrity, accountability, and transparency.

He also entreated them to reconsider returning to the African Lottery Association (ALA) so that together both countries can be advocates of their markets. Prior to the meeting, the Director-General conducted the delegation around the offices of NLA to enable them to acquaint themselves with what the various departments do.



After an interactive session between the Nigerian delegation and the Management of NLA, both teams then proceeded to observe the Friday Bonanza draw.