Nkrumah's infrastructural development is unmatched - Prof Frimpong Boateng

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Renowned cardiologist

Renowned cardiologist Professor Frimpong Boateng has stressed Kwame Nkrumah’s contribution to infrastructure in Ghana remains unmatched by any administration to date.

Prof. Boateng commended Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president at the Nkrumah Mandela Leadership Conference currently ongoing at the Cedi Conference Center in the University of Ghana Legon. The two-day event is dubbed ‘The Osagyefo and The Madiba: Global Africa in Search for Transformational Leadership in the 21st Century’.



Among other things, the former minister noted that Nkrumah advocated for scientific thinking among Ghanaians and showed this in his vertical and horizontal integrative approach to developing infrastructure for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Citing an example from he (Nkrumah’s) deeds from the past, Prof Boateng said, “Nkrumah built more cattle ranches in the Volta Region rather than in the North because the Volta Region has two raining seasons as compared to just one in the North. In the Volta Region the cattle were easily going to get their fodder to promote feeding."



The maiden edition of the Nkrumah Mandela Leadership Conference has brought together more than 10 speakers and nearly 1,000 delegates from the continent.