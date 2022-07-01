No Ghana Card-Bank account linkage, no withdrawal - BoG to customers

Head of Financial Stability at the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Joseph France

Head of Financial Stability at the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Joseph France, has said customers cannot withdraw their funds from banks if they have not linked their Ghana cards to their bank accounts.



He added that these accounts without the Ghana card linkage can, however, receive deposits.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition, Dr France noted that customers can link their Ghana card to their bank accounts anytime they wish as the exercise is not time bound.



“The position is that you cannot transact banking, you cannot be involved in banking activity from July 1. And so what it means is that you cannot go and withdraw money from your bank if you haven’t linked your Ghana card to your account," he said.

“However, there is no expiry date to when you can do so. So there’s an expiry date to when you can transact business, but there’s no expiry date to when you can link your account to your Ghana card. So you go tomorrow, you want to withdraw from your account, if you haven’t linked your account to your Ghana card, you won’t be able to withdraw, but you’d have the opportunity to link your Ghana card to your account then you withdraw," head of Financial Stability at the Bank of Ghana stated.



Meanwhile, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has cautioned Ghanaians to be extremely careful whiles linking their Ghana cards with their bank accounts as fraudsters have taken advantage of the exercise.



It noted that fraudulent messages have been sent to individuals requesting them to click on links to update their records.



Some Ghanaians were also asked to provide their bank account names, mobile numbers, mobile app PINs, one time password in order to update their records.



EOCO has advised the public to not click on any link purporting to be emanating from their respective bank unless the banks confirm it.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, “Fraudsters have taken advantage of the ongoing call on customers of bank to link their accounts to Ghana Card. Regarding the bank fraud, the fraudulent messages are sent to individuals requesting them to click on links in order to update their bank records."

“Customers are therefore asked to provide their bank account names, Mobile numbers, Mobile App PIN, One Time Password. Some daring fraudsters even make phone calls to members of the public to request for the aforementioned information...Do not click on any link purporting to be emanating from your bank unless you have confirmed from your bank,” EOCO warned.



ESA/FNOQ