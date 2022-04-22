No Ghanaian has even 1% of ownership in telco and mining firms – Sir Sam Jonah

I would give hope to Ghanaians as president for a day, Sam Jonah

Renowned business executive, Sir Sam Jonah has bemoaned the lack of Ghanaian ownership in key sectors of the economy.



According to the President of AngloGold Ashanti, this lack of ownership is rather disappointing and therefore believes more has to be done to ensure Ghanaians get a fair share of resources.



Speaking in an interview on GTV's Breakfast Show and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sir Sam Jonah said, “Look at our mobile telephony companies, there is no Ghanaian who has 1 percent of any of them. Look at the mines, there is no Ghanaian who has 1 percent of any of the mines. No Ghanaian. It's a fact!”

Touching further on the future of Ghana's extractive sector, Mr Jonah called for reinvestments in the mining industry.



He urged against short-termist mindset in dealing with mining companies and investors.



“We have the right geology to be able to have more mines but potential will remain potential until you drill and find gold,” he advised.



Sir Sam Jonah is the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, and is considered one of Ghana's richest men.



