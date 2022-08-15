No directive has been issued against opening of new dollar accounts - BoG refutes

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana has refuted reports that it has directed commercial banks to desist from opening new US dollar accounts for customers.

This comes after some media reports suggested that the central bank had issued the purported directive to banks operating in the country.



In a public notice served on August 15, it said, "The Bank has not issued any directive to stop the opening of new dollars by local banks"



The central bank further marked the said publications as fake news in its circular.

Meanwhile, citizens are reported to have been trooping forex bureaus in hopes of cashing in on the recent depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.



The cedi has in the past few weeks witnessed a fall in its value against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar.



The currency which is selling above GH¢9 has sparked renewed fears that it could be nearing the 10 cedi mark soon.