No food safety issue with milk products from Nestlé – FDA

FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said there is no food safety issue with the milk products from Nestlé

The FDA said in a statement signed by its chief executive officer, Delese Darko that it had undertaken a regulatory review of the product to ensure that any safety risks to consumers were “immediately detected and dealt with”.



“A microbial analysis was conducted on samples taken from the manufacturing facility and complaint samples at the FDA laboratory. Results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of samples and therefore there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestlé.”



“So far, the root cause analysis indicates that the skimmed milk powder (raw material) used to produce the milk complained of has poor heat stability. This results in the denaturing of the protein, leading to the coagulation of the milk.

“Denatured protein however poses no health risk,” the statement said.







