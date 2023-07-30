No law mandates anyone to keep monies in the bank – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Member of Parliament for Suame and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called for legislation to mandate people to keep certain sums of monies in the bank.

His comment is allied to recent events where a former minister reportedly lost huge sums of money at her private residence after two house maids made away with local and foreign currency denominations of about US$1.4 million.



Cecilia Abena Dapaah, subsequently became the talk of town with repeated calls for her to be probed on how she acquired the said sums.



Speaking on Accra-based Hello FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu submitted: “I don’t subscribe to it (keeping such sums at home), but if we look closely, there is no specific law that mandates you to put your monies in the bank, there is no such law.”



He stressed that this was the time to put in place such a law because it was in the interest of protection of people’s monies. “It is important to enact such a law. If these monies were in the bank, it would have been protected,” he added.



Cecilia Abena Dapaah, now the former sanitation minister had reported to the police that she had lost monies amounting to a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis to thieving house maids.

The two have been arrested by the police are currently facing charges of stealing along with three other beneficiaries before an Accra Circuit Court.



The minister has since resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor.



Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.



SARA



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



