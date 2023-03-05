No locked-up pension balance to be collected; disregard reports – SSNIT

John Ofori Tenkorang is the SSNIT boss

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has cautioned the general public and pensioners against persons who claim to assist with the retrieval of their benefits from the trust.

According to SSNIT, there is no “locked up pension balance to be collected.”



In a statement, it noted that the trust has not engaged or commissioned any individual or body to assist pensioners to claim any benefit from SSNIT.



SSNIT also cautioned the public not to engage any individual or body purporting to act on behalf of the trust in this regard.

“We encourage the public especially pensioners to report such persons to the nearest police station or SSNIT Office,” the statement said.



However, it is worth noting that the processing of pension benefits is free.



SSD/