No need for panic withdrawals, MoMo wallet balances do not attract E-Levy – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has calmed the nerves of Ghanaians who are still engaging in panic withdrawals since the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy, otherwise known as E-Levy.

The ministry stated categorically that there is no need for panic withdrawals as mobile money wallet balances do not attract E-Levy.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "No need for panic withdrawals. Mobile Money wallet balances do NOT attract E-Levy."



The Finance Ministry further explained that the E-Levy aims at enhancing domestic tax mobilization as well as expanding the country's tax net.



It is also to provide an opportunity for everyone to contribute toward national development.

It would be recalled that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill at a revised rate of 1.5% in Parliament.



The 1.5% levy is being charged on all electronic transfers above GH¢100.



The tax policy is a move by the government to widen the country's tax net.



Government commenced the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, despite widespread condemnation of the tax policy.

Since the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, some Ghanaians have complained about being charged unlawfully.



Meanwhile, the charging entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit-taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).



The Ghana Revenue Authority has also said by June 30, 2022, it will fully roll out the Electronic Transfer Levy.



