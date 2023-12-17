No need to come to Accra, register vehicles in your regions - DVLA to customers

File photo

As many Ghanaians are poised to register their vehicles in 2024, especially within the first three months of the new year to have the 24 number plate, the Deputy Director of Vehicle Inspection and Registration, Eric Addison, has noted that customers can register their vehicles in their respective regions and not necessarily travel all the way to Accra to carry out that exercise.

According to him, customers can visit various DVLA registration centres across the regions for any required services including preferred number plate.



Addressing journalists at a media capacity building workshop in Accra on Friday, December 15, 2023, Mr Addison explained that the digitization of the system aims to enhance customer experience, integrate data, and secure customer data.



"With the new system, we expect to see a lot more of the vehicles being registered across the country...One of the key reasons why we have migrated from the manual registration to the online or the digital platform is to enhance customer experience, to secure data, seamlessly integrate data," he said.



He noted that there is no fixed fee for a particular service due to the types of cars and all charges are approved by parliament based on the fees and charges regulation.



The era of goro boys is gone

Mr Addison in his address to journalists said the services of middle men known as goro boys have been curtailed with the introduction of the digitalized system.



He, however, warned Ghanaians to desist from engaging these goro boys in the acquisition of drivers license, among other services.



The Deputy Director of Vehicle Inspection and Registration said, “The era of gorism is gone. You deal with them at your own risk, it is up to you. So the system is very flexible, very transparent and there’s a lot of traceability that has been built into the system.”



Mr Addison pointed out that about 56,000 students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) acquired their drivers license on campus.



