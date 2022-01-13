No need to increase pension age to 65 – Labour Analyst

Labour Analyst, Austin Gamey

Labour Analyst, Austin Gamey, has stated that there was no need to increase the country's current retirement age from 60 to 65 years, as being suggested by actors in the labour sector.



In an interview with Citi Business News, Austin Gamey indicated that an increase in the pension age would further heighten the country’s unemployment challenge.

“Honestly, I don’t think under the present population growth and the unemployment situation and the kind of age factor that we have in the country, we need to increase the age of retirees. We just have to leave it where it is. Everybody should retool him/herself so that when you come out of business at age 60, you can manage your life as a private person better until death calls you. There are more jobless people in this country and people must retiree early, so others can fill into the space,” he was quoted by citibusinessnews.com.



According to the labour expert, instead of considering an increase in retirement age, the country should consider early retirement of old workers so that the young graduate would be given their jobs.



‘’I hundred percent disagree with their proposal. Those who are coming from school must also be able to replace the retired. That is what should be done. We don’t need them to increase the age from 60,” he said.



The Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, earlier urged the government and other stakeholders in the employment sector to seriously consider increasing the pension age 65 years.