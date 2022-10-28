No plans to restrict dollar, foreign currency withdrawals - BoG says report 'fake, false'

File photo

The Bank of Ghana has denied any intention to restrict dollar and foreign currency withdrawals following a story making the rounds on social to that effect.

According to the story, President Nana Akufo-Addo is billed to announce the restrictions in his national address on Sunday, 30 October 2022.



The measure, according to the news report, is aimed at stemming the depreciation of the cedi.

However, the central bank said in a public notice posted on social media that “the message is false and the Bank of Ghana cautions against such reportage.”