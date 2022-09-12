2
Menu
Business

No rich man works in public service, be an entrepreneur - Wireko Brobbey to youth

Bright Wireko Brobbey Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey, has entreated the youth to venture into entrepreneurship and not be keen on acquiring jobs in civil and public services.

According to him, the rich in Ghana are people who have put their creativity into action and created jobs for others.

Mr Wireko Brobbey stressed that Ghanaians, especially the young graduates, must not be solely reliant on government for employment.

Speaking at a conference in Accra, he said, “I have not seen any wealthy person in the formal space who works in the civil or public service. Every wealthy person in society is an entrepreneur. Anyone who is able to put his creativity into action and create jobs is rich.”

“White collar jobs are not the only jobs one can do. So we should not be over-reliant on government to create jobs”, he said.

He urged the youth in entrepreneurship to standardize their products for them to be competitive in the market.

This, he said, will increase the patronage of their products, as well as, give room for their products to be exported.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
Related Articles: