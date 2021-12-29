No sign of progress at Agenda 111 project sites – ACeHP

Prosposed Agenda 111 projects

President Akufo Addo promised to build 111 health facilities in 12 months

Executive Director of ACeHP, Ahmed Farhan has stated that there were no signs of progress of work at sites earmarked for construction of health facilities under the government’s Agenda 111 project.



He said the project which seeks to establish 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals and two specialised hospitals might not be completed by the 12-month set deadline.

In an interview on Citi News, Ahmed Farhan said the project which was aimed at improving health care delivery at the sub-national level might end up worsening Ghana’s health care system if not completed on time.



“I doubt if we will be able to meet the set timelines. It will definitely affect the project lifecycle. The 12-month target that has been set, I presume, will not be to be met. Currently, I think they have been faced with certain challenges that will not permit them to kickstart the physical construction of the hospitals, so I think the 12 months they have set will just not be possible.”



The Executive Director of ACeHP (Africa Centre for Health Policy) hinted that the stall in the construction of the health facilities was due to the fact at the government was not honouring its financial commitment to the project.



“What the government needs to do is to make the commitment in constructing those hospitals and injecting the seed capital for the works to be done. Most of the contractors we got in touch with do not want to disclose information, but the indication is that they do not have capital available to move to site and that is what is delaying the start of the project.”