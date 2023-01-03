Nobody likes taxes, but they are necessary for development' – Joyce Aryee

Joyce Aryee, the Chairman of the Apiate Support Fund Committee

Madam Joyce Aryee has urged the population to pay their taxes to help government to deliver on its myriad of development actions, plans and programmes.

She advances the view that the current model of borrowing to develop the nation was not sustainable.



“Personally, what I think government must champion is for us to tell the people that it is important to pay our taxes so that they will be used for our development.



"Nobody likes taxes, but they are necessary because development will not come about from borrowing but from raising the money from among ourselves.”

In an interview with Citi News, Madam Aryee also called on parliamentarians and officials in public office to play their part in upporting government to raise necessary funds.



“I am trusting that, the parliamentarians will know that Ghana first before any party. Whichever side they belong to, it’s Ghana first. We voted for them to serve us not in their interest. I pray that they will remember us those who voted and serve in our interest,” she added.