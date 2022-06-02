Non-payment of arrears affecting local contractors, developmental projects

National President of ABCECG, Prosper Yaw Ledi

The Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG) has expressed worry over the non-payment of arrears by government, which it says is not only affecting the businesses of local contractors but also stalling developmental projects in the country.

This, the association adds, is especially worrying as taxpayers are left to pay for the cost – monetary and otherwise – of the delays.



It has therefore appealed to government through the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, to expedite action on the longstanding issue of contractors’ payment arrears.



The National President of ABCECG, Prosper Yaw Ledi, expressed the concern at the 13th Annual General Meeting held in Wa, in the Upper West Region.



Calling for enhanced collaboration, Mr. Ledi said the state alone cannot solve all the nation’s problems. Describing the private sector as the engine of growth, he said if the welfare of key stakeholders from the private sector was left unattended, it would eventually retard national development.



“Ghana is in financial crisis, the hole of which is so deep that it is obvious government alone cannot bring Ghana out of the debt without the active involvement of key private sector stakeholders, including ABCECG and consultants,” he said.

A Lead Consultant to the association, Architect Esinam Tagboto, on her part, said rapid population growth must compel government to provide the needed infrastructure and jobs.



“For instance, teachers in the urban areas encounter challenges with accommodation, thereby, compelling them to commute from their homes located out of town. This has been affecting their incomes and the quality of education delivery,” she said.



In a speech read on behalf of the sector minister by the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Moomin Tahiru, contractors were commended for their contribution to the housing and road construction projects.



He said government is aware of the contribution of contractors in nation-building for sustainable development.



“We would like to remind you that you have not been ignored; but we recognise your important role within the building environment, and government will continue to collaborate and create the enabling environment for the housing sector to thrive,” he said.

He said the vision of government for the housing sector is to use an appropriate mix of public and private sector investment to deliver quality, safe, affordable housing solutions that meet the needs and financial capacity of all Ghanaians.



The theme for the event was: ‘Private Sector Initiatives to Address Ghana’s Housing Deficit.’



It brought together local contractors across the country to deliberate on issues affecting their businesses, and the measures needed to address them.