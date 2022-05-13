Non-payment of road tolls by ‘big men’ in Ghana cause of its failure – Kofi Kapito

Kofi Kapito is CEO of CPA

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Kofi Kapito, has lamented the attitude of ‘big men' who do not pay road tolls.



According to him, this is the cause of the financial losses that the country loses.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 he said, “Big men don’t pay tolls in Ghana so why won’t they lose money. How can you construct a toll booth and the road near the booth is nonsense?”



Also private legal practitioner Kwame Jantuah wants government to provide accounts for the road tolls that were collected before the abolishment in November 2021.

He stated that the proceeds from the toll were not used for the intended purpose.



“ideally, tolls are supposed to be used to maintain the roads but the state of the motorway has been the same. The road tolls that were collected, what have they been used for?”



Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta announced an end to the collection of road tolls.



“A comprehensive review will be conducted after every fifth-year taking into consideration, other factors besides inflation including, improvement in quality of service delivery and privatisation of some of the services, where feasible. Mr. Speaker, our roads need fixing. Our roads are being fixed. It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation. We even want to do a lot more and this budget will cater for this."



“That is why for decades, Government after Government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance. This is the situation in many countries. However, over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.



“The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities. To address these challenges, Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved (after appropriation or now?). The toll collection personnel will be reassigned. The expected impact on productivity and reduced environmental pollution will more than off-set the revenue forgone by removing the tolls.”