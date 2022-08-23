Non-traditional export revenue to increase to $25bn by 2029 – Herbert Krapa

Herbert Krapa is a Deputy Minister for Trade

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry responsible for International Trade, Herbert Krapa, has revealed that a National Export Development Strategy is being implemented by the government to boost non-traditional export revenues up to $25bilion by 2029.

He stated that his outfit has identified 17 products, including automobiles, industrial sugar, processed oil seeds, aluminium, iron and steel, and pharmaceutical products as products to be focused on under the strategy.



Herbert Krapa made the revelation when he spoke at the Afreximbank Export Trading Companies Seminar in Accra on August 22, 2022.



The deputy trade minister further, in the report by GhanaToday, stated that the African Continental Free Trade Area holds the key to Africa’s entry into the global market.



According to him, Africa only has a share of 3% in the global market despite being endowed with about 65 percent of the world’s arable land and 40 percent of the world’s mineral resources.



“Africa’s industrial revolution must be realized at all cost in our lifetimes for posterity, and if there were ever an opportunity, one with the potential to unleash the sleeping talent of the African entrepreneur, with the ability to reduce significantly Africa’s dependence on everyone else for everything good, and which has the answer to empowering our women and youth once and for all then it is the African Continental Free Trade Area," he told participants.

