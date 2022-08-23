0
Menu
Business

Non-traditional export revenue to increase to $25bn by 2029 – Herbert Krapa

Herbert Krapa Pa Herbert Krapa is a Deputy Minister for Trade

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry responsible for International Trade, Herbert Krapa, has revealed that a National Export Development Strategy is being implemented by the government to boost non-traditional export revenues up to $25bilion by 2029.

He stated that his outfit has identified 17 products, including automobiles, industrial sugar, processed oil seeds, aluminium, iron and steel, and pharmaceutical products as products to be focused on under the strategy.

Herbert Krapa made the revelation when he spoke at the Afreximbank Export Trading Companies Seminar in Accra on August 22, 2022.

The deputy trade minister further, in the report by GhanaToday, stated that the African Continental Free Trade Area holds the key to Africa’s entry into the global market.

According to him, Africa only has a share of 3% in the global market despite being endowed with about 65 percent of the world’s arable land and 40 percent of the world’s mineral resources.

“Africa’s industrial revolution must be realized at all cost in our lifetimes for posterity, and if there were ever an opportunity, one with the potential to unleash the sleeping talent of the African entrepreneur, with the ability to reduce significantly Africa’s dependence on everyone else for everything good, and which has the answer to empowering our women and youth once and for all then it is the African Continental Free Trade Area," he told participants.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: