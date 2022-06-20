0
Menu
Business

Northern Regional poultry industries are folding up

Poultry666 The high cost of feed is affecting production

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The poultry industry in the Northern region is closing down due to the high cost of production.

Mr George Dassah, the Chairman for Northern Regional Poultry Farmers Association disclosed that the cost of poultry feed, especially maize and soybeans price keeps on increasing which has affected large quantities of production in the Northern region.

He disclosed this in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

He complained that the increment of transportation is also one of the challenges facing the industry.

He also indicated that the high cost of borrowing from the banks had put the industry under serious threat.

He pleaded with the government to partner with the banks to reduce the high interest of borrowing to enhance the poultry farm industry.

Mr Dassah urged the government to increase targeted sector adoption of quality standards, strengthen business planning and market penetration to strategies and reinforce buyer-supplier linkages.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died