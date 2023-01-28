Nosedive of Ghana’s economy self inflicted - Mahama tells Chatham House

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama says there is an urgent need for Ghana’s donor partners to pile pressure on the government to heed to calls for forensic audits to trace stolen funds.

John Mahama who is currently in London, was delivering a lecture on “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role” at Chatham House, London.



The former President, who traced historical antecedents, blamed challenges facing the continent on poor government, corruption, blatant abuse of power, impunity and lack of consultation.



According to him, Ghana’s current crisis is self–inflicted, and unpardonable, especially after bold initiatives that were to put the country on the path of growth before the NPP assumed office.

Citing Ghana’s economic crisis, he said, few years ago, the country, held high as the beacon of the sub-region, has been plunged into junk status with serious ramifications on education, health and employment.



John Mahama, who is tipped to lead the NDC for the 2024 elections noted with concern that, the special audit report on the COVID-19 expenses for example is a stinker.



He accused Nana Akufo Addo’s government of side-stepping monitoring mechanisms put in place to avoid scrutiny, went on borrowing spree in spite of warnings, resulting in today’s crisis.