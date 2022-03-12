0
Not a pesewa paid for Burj Khalifa flag display: GIPC

84554332 The Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building. displayed the Ghana flag

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has denied paying for the draping of the Burj Khalifa in Ghana's national colours on March 8, 2022.

This is in reaction to reports on social media platforms that the Centre paid for the lighting of the tallest building in the world in Ghana's national colours.

The Centre, in a statement dated March 11, 2022, explained that the owner of Emaar Properties decided to put the Ghana national flag on the Burj Khalifa for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour Ghana and President Nana Akufo-Addo during the Ghana Day celebration to culminate our participation in the Dubai Expo.

Below is the full statement:

