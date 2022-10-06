0
Notice of dormant accounts held by Absa Bank Ghana Limited

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: Absa

We hereby bring to the notice of the general public, a publication of the list of persons having accounts with Absa Bank Ghana Limited that have not been operated for a minimum of five (5) years and are classified as dormant, in accordance with the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The published customers or their legal representatives are hereby advised to contact the nearest Absa Bank Ghana branch or +233-302429150/ +233-800222333 within two (2) weeks from this date of publication.

The affected accounts shall thereafter be transferred to the Bank of Ghana in accordance with Act 930.

To access the list of affected accounts:

1. Visit the Absa Ghana website. 2. Scroll to the bottom of the page. 3. Under the Useful links section, click on “Notice of dormant accounts”

Or

Kindly click this link to download the list of published accounts below.

Link to list of Dormant Accounts

