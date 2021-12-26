November Producer Price Inflation increases to 13.6%

The year-on-year producer price inflation for November 2021 rose to 13.6 percent

This represents a 3.0 percentage points increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in October last month, a month-on-month change rate of 2.8 percent.



The Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, who announced this in Accra, said the manufacturing sector, which constituted more than two-thirds of total industry, drove the November producer inflation.



“The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 20.0 percent,” he said.



“In November 2021, one out of 16 major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 20.0 percent. Manufacture of coke, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel recorded the highest inflation rate of 58.4 percent, while the manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers recorded the least inflation rate of -0.3 percent,” Prof. Annim, said.

He said the manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest monthly inflation rate of 3.6 percent.



Prof. Annim said the producer price inflation in the mining and quarrying sub-sector increased by 2.8 percentage points over the October 2021 rate of -1.0 percent to record 1.8 percent in November 2021.



The Government Statistician said the utility sub-sector recorded no chance in producer price inflation for November at the rate of 0.2 percent.



Prof. Annim said the producer price inflation for the petroleum sub-sector rose to 58.4 percent in November 2021, compared with -5.0 percent in November 2020.