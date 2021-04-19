Now Hiring: Paid internship, volunteer slot available

Volunteers and interns will be paid allowance at the end of the month

We're hiring for the GhanaWeb news and video team! We're looking for Journalist and Video Editor Interns with a personal laptop.

You will support our in-house news and video teams to curate and create compelling and exciting news and videos that will engage with the GhanaWeb audience, clients and meet marketing strategies and objectives.



To apply, please send your CV, work sample (if any) and motivation statement to editor@ghanaweb.com with the subject: Intern Position.

The deadline for application is April 30, 2021.