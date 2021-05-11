NutriDay celebrates Mother’s Day with mothers at 37 Military Hospital

NutriDay celebrated Mother’s Day with mothers at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra

Source: FanMilk Ghana

NutriDay, Ghana's innovative zinc fortified yoghurt produced by FanMilk has celebrated Mother’s Day with mothers at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Regarded as a product that cares about keeping families strong, producers of NutriDay were at the hospital to put smiles on the faces of mothers on a day devoted to appreciate and show mothers how much they are loved.



Apart from Zinc, NutriDay contains Vitamin B2 or Riboflavin which is crucial for energy, Vitamin A which contributes to good eyesight, and Calcium, which is essential for healthy muscles and strong bones.



Leading the delegation, the Brands Manager at FanMilk, Eric Kumah underscored the challenges mothers face in adopting healthy nutrition at home or on the go, saying “At FanMilk, we see these challenges, and as leaders, we have introduced NutriDay Zinc fortified yoghurt to help partner Ghanaian families on their journey to a healthy nutrition.”



Present with the team was Mrs Naana Akua Anane Adjei, General Secretary of the Interim Governing board of the Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (GAND) who took the opportunity to educate the mothers on the need to have a strong immune system to fight against diseases by incorporating products like NutriDay, which is zinc fortified, in planning meals for children and even grown-ups to build a strong immune system.



"It is important that you feed your children well, especially now that some of them have been admitted here at the hospital. NutriDay is a product that can be enjoyed by everyone and I encourage you all to get it for your children and even yourselves, to have a strong immune system", she said to the mothers at the Nkrumah Pediatric Ward of the 37 Military Hospital.

The team also made a stopover at the Christ The King soup kitchen where they put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries in that community by giving them packs of NutriDay.



The team was accompanied by Naa Ashorkor, a celebrated media icon, who has constantly praised the product for its innovativeness.



NutriDay zinc fortified yoghurt has one mandate; keeping families strong every day.



