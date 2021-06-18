Nyaho Medical Centre opens a new Primary Care Centre

Dr. Philip Bannor, Registrar of HEFRA presenting the certificate to Dr. Elikem Tamaklo

Source: Nyaho Medical Centre

Nyaho Medical Centre has opened a new Primary Care Centre on the Patrice Lumumba Road at the airport residential area to provide quick and quality service to patients requiring outpatient, pharmacy, laboratory as well as selected specialist services.

The new Primary Care Centre is expected to enhance the quality care that Nyaho Medical Centre has delivered to its clients for the past fifty-one (51) years. Services available at the new branch include General Practice, Family Practice, ENT, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Peadiatrics, Clinical Psychology, and Dietician clinics.



Speaking at the official opening and dedication of the facility, Dr. Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre said, “our belief is to continuously improve our services by listening to our patients who are at the center of everything we do. Over the years, our patients have raised concerns about wait time at our main branch. Nyaho Primary Care Centre, which is located in close proximity to the main branch is set up to offer patients quick and quality medical services as well as creating a better experience for our clients.



This project is one of our direct responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, to create more space for patients in critical times. It also forms part of our broad expansion programme to offer quality care to as many patients as possible through physical and virtual means.”



Dr. Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service commended Nyaho Medical Centre for continuously partnering with the Ghana Health Service to bring healthcare to the doorstep of patients and encouraged management of the Centre to incorporate sustainability into all activities of the Centre.

The brief ceremony was attended by the Registrar of HEFRA, Dr. Philip A. Bannor, Dr. Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Deputy Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Dr. Daniel Amaning, Director of Ayawaso West Health Directorate, Dr. Louisa Martey, the Coordinating Pastor at Ridge Church, Very Rev. Cannon Lamptey, members of the board, management and staff of Nyaho Medical Centre.



Nyaho Medical Centre has a mission to transform the lives of patients by surpassing expectation in healthcare and inspire hope for a better Africa.



The new branch is the latest addition to the main Airport branch on 35 Kofi Annan street, Airport Residential Area where services include general practice, multi-specialist clinics, emergency and inpatient services and a third branch at Accra Central.