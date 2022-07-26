OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers wins double at CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards

The MD indicated that the award will spur them on to greater heights

Source: SPONSORED

OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers Limited emerged as Ghana’s Best General Insurance Broker and IT Innovative Broker of the year at the awards ceremony organized by the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) at Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, 23rd July 2022.

The award ceremony was instituted to promote professionalism in the Insurance Industry and recognize the enormous contribution of deserving insurance/broking companies and personalities contributing to the development of the insurance industry and ensuring that insurance practice is raised to the highest international standards.



OLEA M&G received these two awards at the ceremony for its sterling performance in the year 2021 in the general insurance broking field and the innovative IT tools used in its operations.



The Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Stephen Kwarteng Yeboah expressed his appreciation to the CIIG for the recognition. He dedicated the two awards to loyal clients and the hard-working youthful team who work tirelessly to achieve this milestone. He noted that the company was established as Marine & General Brokers in the year 1969 as Ghana’s first insurance broker. It joined a Panafrican Insurance Broking network-OLEA Insurance Africa present in 23 other African countries in the year 2018 and rebranded with a new name-OLEA M&G.



OLEA M&G, he stressed has experts providing insurance broking services in Property & Casualty, Life, medical, cyber, Marine and various fields. The company is a partner of over ten(10) multinational brokers globally and have both multinational and local clients in its books.





The MD mentioned that the company works via its own software with an extranet deployed to their corporate clients. It enables their clients to have full control of their insurance portfolio by having 24/7 access to a dashboard to view their policies and claims and also download copies of their insurance documents. The company was the first Insurance Broker to introduce a price aggregator platform, mybestquote.com to sell motor and travel insurance in Ghana.



The MD indicated that the award will spur them on to greater heights and promised that the company will continue to innovate with technology to provide seamless first-class broking services to their clients.



