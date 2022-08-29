ORC to strike off 2,584 dormant and defaulting companies from its register

Jemima Oware, Registrar of Companies

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has begun processes to strike off some 2,584 dormant and defaulting companies from its Companies’ Register.

The second phase of the delisting exercise is expected to continue up to the end of December this year and forms part of efforts to clean-up the companies’ register which started earlier this year.



In a statement issued by the ORC and sighted by GhanaWeb, it explained, that these dormant companies failed to comply with the directive issued by the Registrar of Companies for all companies to file their Annual Returns and Financial Statements or risk being struck off the companies' Register.



“The Office has already stricken off 2,788 companies and made them inactive during the first phase of the clean-up exercise out of the over 100,000 dormant Companies earmarked for the strike off.”



It added, “those dormant companies cannot be electronically searched on or carry out any changes on their company information in the register awaiting a full winding up after 12 years. Such companies can only be restored by an Order of the High Court to the ORC within 12 years after the publication of the strike off in the Companies Bulletin.”



The ORC said the exercise has so far affected companies which include; Private/Public Companies Limited and Unlimited by Shares, Private/Public Companies Limited by Guarantee (Schools, Churches, Associations, Unions, Fun Clubs etc.), Professional Bodies and External Companies.

Providing further legal basis for the move, the Office said the exercise is being carried out in accordance with Section 289 of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).



The Act, the ORC said connotes that a company can be stricken off the Companies Register for failing to file its Annual Returns on time or failing to notify the Registrar of Companies of a change in the company’s registered office and principal place of business.



The ORC, however, urged all defaulting and dormant companies whether in operation or not, to quickly file their Annual Returns by December 30, 2022, to avoid being removed from the Companies Register by the end of 2022.



“Companies and Businesses registered between 1960 to 2011 and are yet to carry out updates of their records with the ORC dubbed ‘re-registration’ are encouraged to do so by the end of the year."



"Companies are entreated to change their Auditors who have served for 6 years in compliance to the provisions of the Companies Act to avoid sanctions,” the statement concluded.

