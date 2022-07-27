0
Obaa’s Golden Plaza Hotel to pay over GH¢58,000 for illegal connection

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obaa's Golden Plaza Hotel has been charged with GH¢58,544.41 for engaging in illegal connection.

The hotel, which is located in New Abirem in the Eastern Region, had its power disconnected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the power distribution company, it acted on the disconnection exercise after its Loss Control Unit embarked on surveillance in the Abiriem district on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

General Manager of Eastern Region ECG, Ing. Michael Baah, said the Revenue Protection Unit has the mandate to inspect all meters in the region, as well as, expose illegal power consumers.

He stated that his outfit will not relent on going after individuals and organisations engaging in illegal connections in the Eastern region.

He said, “This should serve as a warning to all those who have indulged in any form of illegality. We are coming for you. There is no way you can escape our radar and once you are arrested, we will hand you over to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution.”

Ing. Michael Baah urged defaulting individuals and organizations to rescind their decision to

