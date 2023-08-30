OccupyBoG: Addison’s leadership characterized by severe incompetence – Justice for Ghana

Dr Ernest Addison, Governor BoG

A pressure group, Justice for Ghana (J4G) has stated that the leadership of Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison has been characterized by severe incompetence.

According to the group, they believe that Dr. Ernest Addison’s prolonged tenure in office poses a grave threat to the economic well-being of the nation and citizens.



“Justice for Ghana (J4G) at this moment declares its resolute participation in the upcoming #OccupyBoG demonstration, with the collective goal of removing the Governor, whose leadership has been characterized by severe incompetence,” the Convener for J4G, Dramani Selorm Dzramado disclosed in a press release.

Below is the full statement from J4G:




