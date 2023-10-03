OccupyBoG: Toyota Vitz up from GH¢35,000 in 2022 to GH¢85,000 in 2023 - Protesters cry

Placards from the #OccupyBoG protest

Protesters embarking on the demonstration to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies.

The protesters are wielding placards to depict the current state of affairs in the economy.



Ghana's economy was plunged into a dire crisis in 2021 and was further exacerbated by various reasons in 2022.



According to the Minority, this was caused by the mismanagement of the economic management committee.



The minority decided to embark on the call for the resignation of the BoG Governor when the bank posted losses of GH¢60.8 billion in 2022.



They claim the Governor must be blamed for it.



Some of the placards have the following inscriptions:

Toyota Vitz: Last year – 35, 000



This year – 85,000



-Drivers are suffering



-Stop lying Bawumia; We don’t need electric cars



-Cecilia Dapaah: Return the borla money else we will curse you



-Electronics engine Last year – 12,000

This year – 30,000



-Sprinter bus; Last year 90,000



This year: 220,000

















