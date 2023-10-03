OccupyBoG: Toyota Vitz up from GH¢35,000 in 2022 to GH¢85,000 in 2023 - Protesters cry

Protesters embarking on the demonstration to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies.
The protesters are wielding placards to depict the current state of affairs in the economy.
Ghana's economy was plunged into a dire crisis in 2021 and was further exacerbated by various reasons in 2022.
According to the Minority, this was caused by the mismanagement of the economic management committee.
The minority decided to embark on the call for the resignation of the BoG Governor when the bank posted losses of GH¢60.8 billion in 2022.
They claim the Governor must be blamed for it.
Some of the placards have the following inscriptions:
Toyota Vitz: Last year – 35, 000
This year – 85,000
-Drivers are suffering
-Stop lying Bawumia; We don’t need electric cars
-Cecilia Dapaah: Return the borla money else we will curse you
-Electronics engine Last year – 12,000
This year – 30,000
-Sprinter bus; Last year 90,000
This year: 220,000
Stop lying Bawumia we don’t need electric cars. Fix the country— GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) October 3, 2023
#OccupyBoGProtest #OccupyBoGDemo pic.twitter.com/ygTFVJUAGq
Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
- Zenator Rawlings spotted at #OccupyBoG demonstration
- #OccupyBoG: Ernest Addison must receive petition himself – Ato Forson warns
- What does Bawumia know about IT? - Sam George fires
- #OccupyBoGProtest: Hypocrisy of this government exposed – Asiedu Nketiah
- Ken Ofori-Atta must resign! – Rex Omar speaks at #OccupyBoG demonstration
- Read all related articles