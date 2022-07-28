1
Menu
Business

Offer sustainable livelihood opportunities to charcoal producers - Government urged

Charcoal Uwr A charcoal seller working

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Executive Director for the Association for Climate Change Officers Ghana, Mohammed Haruna, has stated the need for government to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities to persons engaged in charcoal production in Ghana.

Mohammed Haruna believes that an alternative livelihood opportunity to charcoal sellers will reduce the impact of climate change as well as sustain the green Ghana initiative in the northern regions.

He made the revelation after a sensitization program for over 300 hundred charcoal producers in the Yapai-Kusawgu constituency in the Central Gonja district.

Speaking at the programme, Mohammed Haruna, called on the producers to opt for a sustainable alternative livelihood support to limit charcoal production in the district.

Mohammed Haruna believes sustainable climate change intervention is needed to halt or minimise the activities of charcoal production in the Savannah region.

He added that the sensitization initiative will be rolled out in seven regions where the production is common in the Savannah ecological zone.

Speaking to Atinka News, Abiba Mahamadu, a charcoal producer who participated in the program revealed that she had to travel several kilometres to cut down ten trees daily for each bag of charcoal to be produced, a situation she described as difficult.

“I cut down ten trees on the average in a day. Sometimes getting buyers for the bags of charcoal I have produced becomes very difficult. Despite all the challenges associated with the business and the fact that I have to travel miles in search for trees for my business, I cannot quit as it is my only source of income”, Abiba Mahamadu told Atinka News.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service