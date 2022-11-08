Office of the President budget balloons to GH¢3.1bn from GH¢700m in 6 years – Mahama alleges

John Dramani Mahama, Ex-President

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the budget for the Office of the President has in the last six skyrocketed to 3.1 billion from 700 million cedis.

According to him, expenditure rationalization must begin with the Office of the President if any results will be achieved.



He wrote on his Twitter page on November 8, 2022, that, “The budget for the Office of the President has ballooned, over the last six years, from GH¢700m to GH¢ 3.1bn in 2022. For expenditure rationalization to be successful, it must first start in the President’s office.”



He added that “substantial savings of GH¢1bn can be made by slashing the budget.”



However, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his latest address to the nation announced that the government will continue slashing the salaries of its appointees by 30%.



Additionally, he stated that government expenditure will also be reduced by 30%.

“We have decided also to continue with the policy of a thirty percent (30%) cut in the salaries of political office holders including the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs, and SOE appointees in 2023, just as we will continue with the thirty percent (30%) cut in discretionary expenditures of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies,” he said.



