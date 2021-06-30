Official Liquidator to have investor class meeting with customers of defunct FMC’s

Jemima Oware, Registrar-General

The Official Liquidator for the defunct Fund Management Companies (FMC’s) will on Friday, July 2 have an investor class meeting with customers of some defunct FMC’s.

A statement by the Registrar-General stated that “all the creditors of the under-listed companies are being invited to a Virtual First Creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on July 1, 2021.”



A Virtual Class Meeting will then be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 9:00, am to 11:00 am for investors of fund management companies only.



The companies scheduled for the First Creditors Meeting are; FirstBanc Financial Services Limited from 9: am to 10: 00 am, Procap Finance Limited from 10: 15 am to 11: 15 am, and Omega Capital Limited from 11: 30 am to 12: 30 am.



All the companies listed above are, however, scheduled for a Class Meeting from 9:00 am – 11:00 am on Friday, July 2. All meetings according to the Registrar-General will be held via zoom video conferencing. Meeting ID and Password shall be delivered to all creditors via text message by June 30, 2021.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



IN THE MATTER OF THE BODIES CORPORATE (OFFICIAL LIQUIDATIONS) ACT, 1963 (ACT 180)



AND CORPORATE INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING ACT, 2020 (ACT 1015)



AND IN THE MATTER OF 53 FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANIES (IN OFFICIAL LIQUIDATION)



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), acting in accordance with Section 122 (2) (b) of the Securities Industry Act 2016, (Act 929) (SIA) revoked the licenses of 53 Fund Management Companies (FMCs).

Pursuant to applications by the Registrar of Companies, order has been given for the official winding up of the under-listed companies.



TAKE NOTICE AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all the creditors of the under-listed companies are being invited to a Virtual First Creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on July 1, 2021.



Also, note, that a Virtual Class Meeting will be held on July 2, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for investors of fund management companies only.



Please note that the meetings will be held via zoom video conferencing. Meeting ID and Password shall be delivered to all creditors via text message by June 30, 2021.



Dated at Companies Registry, Dodoo Street, Accra this June 24, 2021.

JEMIMA OWARE (MRS)



OFFICIAL LIQUIDATOR



July 1, 2021 – First Creditors Meeting



9:00 AM – 10:00 AM



FirstBanc Financial Services

10:15 AM – 11:15AM



Procap Finance Limited



11:30 – 12:30



Omega Capital Limited



July 2, 2021 – Class Meeting. 9:00 am – 11:00 am