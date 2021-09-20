Official liquidator to hold investor class meeting with defunct FMCs customers

Jemima Oware is the Registrar General

The official liquidator for the defunct Fund Management Companies (FMCs) will, on Thursday, 23 September 2021, have an investor class meeting with the affected customers.

In a statement, the Registrar-General said “all the creditors of the under-listed companies are being invited to a Virtual First Creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on 23 September 2021”.



It noted that a virtual class meeting will be held on 24 September 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for investors of only the FMCs.



Read the full schedule below:



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



IN THE MATTER OF THE BODIES CORPORATE (OFFICIAL LIQUIDATIONS) ACT, 1963 (ACT 180) AND CORPORATE INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING ACT, 2020 (ACT 1015) AND IN THE MATTER OF 53 FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANIES (IN OFFICIAL LIQUIDATION).



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), acting in accordance with Section 122 (2) (b) of the Securities Industry Act 2016, (Act 929) (SIA) revoked the licenses of 53 Fund Management Companies (FMCs).

Pursuant to applications by the Registrar of Companies, an order has been given for the official winding up of the under listed companies.



TAKE NOTICE AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all the creditors of the under listed companies are being invited to a Virtual First Creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on 23rd September 2021.



Also, note, that a virtual class meeting will be held on 24th September 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for investors of Fund Management Companies only.



Please note that the meetings will be held via zoom video conferencing.



The meeting ID and password shall be delivered to all creditors via text message by 22nd September 2021.



Dated at Companies Registry, Dodoo Street, Accra this 9th September 2021.

JEMIMA OWARE (MRS)



OFFICIAL LIQUIDATOR



23rd September 2021 – First Creditors Meeting



9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (Liberty Asset Management limited)



10:15 AM – 11:15 AM (Frontline Capital Advisors Limited)



11:30 – 12:30 (Strategic Hedge Capital Limited)

1: 30 PM – 2:30 PM (Beige Capital Asset Management Limited)



2:45 PM – 3: 15 PM (Wealth Vision Financial Services Limited)



3:30 pm – 4; 00 pm (Universal Capital Management Limited)



23rd September 2021 – Class Meeting. 9:00 am – 11:00 am



Liberty Asset Management Limited



Frontline Capital Advisors Limited

Strategic Hedge Capital Limited Limited



Beige Capital Asset Management Limited



Wealth Vision Financial Services Limited



Universal Capital Management Limited