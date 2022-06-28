Ofori-Atta cause of Ghana's economic woes – Prof. Gatsi

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Dean of Cape Coast University Business School, Professor John Gatsi has described the management of Ghana’s economy as problematic.

His comment comes on the back of several tweets by a leading Member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Monday suggesting that Ghana may need help to win investor confidence in the economy as expected revenue from the controversial E-levy tumbles.



In a series of tweets, Mr. Otchere-Darko said inflows from the much-touted Electronic Transaction has delivered only 10 percent of the expected revenue.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Prof. Gatsi blamed Ghana’s economic woes on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



He said the borrowing spree of the Finance Minister should be a major concern to the nation.

“He cannot manage the Ghanaian economy only in 2022, he has been managing the economy since 2017 and cumulatively, his policy in terms of fiscal management has actually created a huge problem for this country.



“And that I do not think that he himself is not aware. He is the one who presents the kind of borrowing that we need to do and that borrowing has created problems for the country. Therefore, we cannot blame any other person than the Finance Minister.



He continued: “Most of the things he comes to Parliament to present, that is his belief that he has presented to Parliament. So we should hold him on those things rather than extending it to some individuals who have been considered to be of value to the government. But may not be in-charge directly of affairs of this country.”



Prof. Gatsi further stated that the Finance Minister must justify to Ghanaians the benefits his borrowing spree has brought to the country.