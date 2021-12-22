Ofori-Atta has badly managed the economy – Pianim

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

An Economist and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Mr. Kwame Pianim, has accused Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of badly managing the fiscal space in the country.

He accused the Finance Minister of excessive borrowing, an action of the Minister he indicated, is leading to the high public sector debt.



Asked about his view on whether or not Mr. Ofori-Atta has managed the economy better while speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Wednesday, December 22, he answered “No, he hasn’t done a good job, he is over-borrowing, we are not getting value for money.”



He added “Ofori-Atta needs to realize that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister, he is the minister of finance. Finance means growing the economy. One of the things that this government said was that they are going to move away from the Guggisberg economy.



“Guggisberg developed and expanded the cocoa industry so there was a stream of income, he built the ports, he built the schools. By the time Guggisberg left we had reserved, we were not in debt. So the economy that Ken Ofori Atta is trying to build is an economy that thrives on expenditure and debt.”

Mr. Painim further revealed that Ofori-Atta does not pick his calls.



“The Finance Minister doesn’t pick my phone calls,” he remonstrated.



“Even when I reached out to his Aide for an appointment, they did not put me on appointment.”