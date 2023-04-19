0
Menu
Business

Ofori-Atta is faulting Ghana's creditors instead of blaming economic mismanagement - Prof. Hanke

Professor Steve Hanke And Finance Minister, Ken Ofori AttaProfessor Steve Hanke And Finance Minister Prof. Steve Hanke takes Ofori-Atta

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s finance minister must blame his country's mismanagement of the economy for the gold-producing country's debt burden instead of offloading that blame on the West African country’s creditors, US Professor of Economics, Steve Hanke has said.

Hanke's comment is in response Mr Ken Ofori-Atta's recent expression of disappointment with foreign lenders for being too slow to accede to Ghana’s external debt restructuring programme

The International Monetary Fund's board approval for a US$3-billion external credit facility for the oil-producing country is contingent upon the granting of the necessary financing assurances by China and the Paris Club, to whom Ghana owes over US$5 billion.

Already, Ghana has gone through a domestic debt exchange programme and passed three revenue bills that have been signed into law by President Nana Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to clinch the IMF deal.

The necessary financing assurances from Ghana’s external creditors are the only hurdle to be cleared so the country can secure the deal.

Responding to Mr Ofori-Atta's exasperation, Prof Hanke tweeted: “As 33 African countries suffer from record debt burden, Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is disappointed that foreign lenders had been ‘slow to act”.

“Instead of recognizing mismanagement, he is blaming creditors for Ghana’s debt burden”, the harsh critic of Ghana’s economic managers tweeted.





Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Related Articles: