Ofori-Atta isn’t an economist, he's running the economy like an investment bank - Economist

Certified economist, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has said that the lack of expertise of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is the cause of the meltdown of Ghana's economy.

According to him, Ofori-Atta is ruling Ghana's economy like an investment banker because that is his area of expertise.



The chartered economist, who made these remarks in an Onua TV interview, on February 14, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, added that investment bankers believe in making money out of money and that is why Ofori-Atta has been borrowing so much.



“Ofori-Atta is not an economist, he is an investment banker. Let us get it straight. Your profession determines how you run a country.



“All he has done in his life is to buy and say money. I’m not demeaning him, but that is who he has been. When all you have in your hand is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.



“So, when you have been an investment banker all your life and you become the finance minister of a country, you will think running the country is about buying and selling money. That is why when he came, his investment philosophy was to borrow to run the country,” the chartered economist said.



He added that Ofori-Atta, as an investment banker, sees opportunities in the country that will help him enrich himself and that is what he is currently doing through commissions he will get from funds that the country borrows.

