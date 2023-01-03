16
Menu
Business

Ofori-Atta must stop bamboozling Ghanaians with Bible quotes and get real – Prof. Hanke

Professor Steve Hanke And Finance Minister, Ken Ofori AttaProfessor Steve Hanke And Finance Minister Professor Steve Hanke and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University-USA, Steve Hanke, has called out Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be realistic in addressing the macroeconomic challenges in the country.

He believes that the trend of the minister using bible quotes during his addresses on the state of the economy is a rather poor strategy to adopt.

In a tweet posted on January 3, 2023, Prof. Steve Hanke described Ken Ofori-Atta's use of the Bible quotations as a 'poor guide for macroeconomics'.

He further called on the under-fire Finance Minister to stop bamboozling Ghanaians with bible quotations and rather confront the economic challenges with pragmatic policies.

“Ghana's Finance Minister Ofori-Atta justified defaulting on debt by quoting the Bible: 'nothing will be lost, nothing will be missing'. The Bible is a poor guide for macroeconomics. It’s time for Ofori-Atta to stop bamboozling Ghanaians and get real,” the renowned economist wrote on Twitter.

It would not be the first time Professor Steve Hanke has called out government officials over their handling of the economy which is now seeking an IMF bailout and recently defaulted on its external debt payments.

The 79-year-old economist has also described Ghana's local currency as 'junk' and labelled the country's inflation trajectory as terrible.





MA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: