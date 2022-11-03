Ofori-Atta releases 4 major statutory payments to MPs after ‘Ken Must Go’ protest

Days after a group of New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament openly demanded the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen from office, it has emerged that four major statutory payments have been released.

The payments were confirmed by Charles Adomako-Mensah, NDC-MP for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



He was answering a question by the host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Randy Abbey on developments after their October 25 demand via a press conference at the precincts of Parliament.



The four payments made so far are in respect of Common Fund (Quarters 1 and Two), MPs Moni Monitoring and Evaluation (Second quarter), Q1 and Q2 of District Common Fund as well as the Disability Relief Fund to districts.



After confirming the payments individually, the MP added: “That is true, it is true. The payments were supposed to come and there were delays, and it has been paid. It is true.”



Reacting to a shocked co-panellist in the person of Kwesi Pratt, the MP added: “Uncle Kwasi, these are statutory payments, there were delays fortunately they have been paid, thank God, they have been paid…they’ve been paid because they have to be paid.

“I am not too sure if it was because of the demands …the fact that it was after but I am not too sure if it was because of the demands,” he stressed.



“Oh Randy, delays in Common Fund payments are not something new,” Adomako-Mensah added.



The demand for Ofori-Atta’s removal sent shockwaves in the polity with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hurriedly arranging a meeting with the disgruntled MPs.



Their demand was premised on the tanking Ghanaian economy headed by the embattled minister but a deal was reached to allow Ofori-Atta to stay in office to conclude initial talks with the International Monetary Fund and also present the 2023 budget and oversee the passage of its appropriation.





