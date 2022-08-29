Ofori-Atta returns after meeting with IMF Managing Director in USA – Report

Ken Ofori-Atta recently met with Kristalina Georgieva in the USA

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has returned to the country following a meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, Asaase Radio has reported.

Officials from Ghana and the IMF met in Washington DC-USA where Ken Ofori-Atta is also reported to have undergone a routine medical review.



In a tweet detailing some aspects of the meeting, the IMF boss described her engagement with Ghana's finance minister as constructive and further reaffirmed the Fund's commitment to support government’s efforts to restore economic stability following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and external pressures.



“Constructive meeting with Ghana’s Finance Minister Ofori-Atta & his team on Ghana’s economic challenges and the way forward. We are ready to do our part to help the authorities stabilize the economy, lay the ground for stronger growth & help the most vulnerable,” Kristalina Georgieva wrote.





On July 1, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present an economic rescue programme to the IMF following the current economic conditions in the country.



A team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich subsequently visited Ghana between July 6 – 13, meeting with relevant stakeholders.



Reports indicate that government is seeking US$3 billion from the fund to help stabilize the economy. Government has serially blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economic headaches.



